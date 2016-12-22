Whats New?- Moxie Cupcake

Here’s a story about the little cupcake company that could. Moxie cupcakes all have either chocolate ganache or fruit filling, which sets them apart from the pack. Owner and baker, Josie Eriole, started her business out of her home in New Paltz last August. Now she pumps out 25-40 dozen mini cupcakes each week! In addition to her party catering business, her clients include four Hudson Valley eateries. The company gets its name “Moxie” from the nickname Eriole’s dad gave her as a child. She feels the name is appropriate. After all, it takes a great deal of moxie to start up a new business in this economy.

Eriole is a 39-year-old mother of two, who began baking cupcakes with her children. She discovered she has a real knack for it. The recipes she uses are her own. “The basic philosophy for me is to create a beautiful product that tastes as good as it looks,” says Eriole. “If you’re going to splurge, it might as well be on treats made with organic dairy, fair trade chocolate, no shortening or trans fat, no preservatives and the finest ingredients found locally.” When she’s not baking, Eriole is also a professional jazz singer. She’s given most of her cupcakes music based names, such as “Java Jive.” Her signature cupcake is “The Moxie.” It’s made of double chocolate cake, chocolate ganache filling, topped with periwinkle creme frosting and a sugar cookie.

Moxie Cupcakes are sold at The Crafted Kup in Poughkeepsie, The Cafeteria in New Paltz, Twisted Foods in Rosendale and The Village Market and Bakery in Gardiner. For more information, visit Moxie Cupcake on Facebook.