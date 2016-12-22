What’s New?- Increase Your Vitality

Chugging down a caffeine loaded energy drink may give you a temporary boost, but why not look for a natural source of vitality? You can find it within yourself through Qi Gong. It’s an Asian philosophy about the flow of energy that’s been practiced for thousands of years. “This is achieved through the combination of mindful breathing and intentionally expressed movements which affect us on a physical, medicinal and meditative level,” says Qi Gong Instructor Lorraine Hughes of Wappingers Falls. Hughes is also a certified herbalist who is expanding her schedule of Qi Gong classes. She will be teaching at the InnerLight Health Spa at 4158 Albany Post Rd. in Hyde Park on March 5 & 19, April 2 & 16. All classes will be held from 1pm-2:30pm for $15. Her courses include exercises, special breathing techniques, meditation, and discussions about traditional Chinese medicine. The schedule for additional classes to be announced.

For more information on Hughes’ classes throughout the Hudson Valley, visit her website.