What’s New?- SUNY orange

SUNY Orange’s Kaplan Hall

The dedication ceremony for SUNY Orange’s new Kaplan Hall takes place March 24. The state-of-the-art, three story building is located on the college’s Newburgh campus, at the intersection of Grand and First Streets. The $85 million project is the school’s first new classroom building since the 1970’s. It’s considered a milestone for the school. “This (opening of Kaplan Hall) is the single biggest advancement at the College since its founding 61 years ago,” says Dr. William Richards, SUNY Orange president. “This campus will not only provide a remarkable learning environment for our students and teaching environment for the faculty, it will be a significant factor in the revitalization of the City of Newburgh.”

Classes began in January and students are giving the new 87,000 square foot facility high marks. “I love it,” says second-semester student Kayleigh Burnet of Wallkill. “It’s huge, and we are not all cramped together like (we were) in the old building.” Most of the building’s general purpose classrooms are located on the second floor. They’re all equipped with Smartboards and projectors. The so-called “crown-jewel” of the building is the nursing wing on the third floor. SUNY Orange was the first community college in the nation to offer a two-year nursing degree. “It is definitely an eye-opener. Everything is very well done. The architecture and colors make it very futuristic,” says Shaun Waite of New Windsor.

The College is now making preparations to renovate the Tower Building, which is located at the intersection of Broadway and Colden Street in Newburgh. The project is slated for completion by late 2011. College administrators hope to have the building reopened in time for the start of the Spring 2012 semester. All of the added classroom space will allow SUNY Orange to double the number of students it can serve in Newburgh. There are 600 full-time students currently enrolled.