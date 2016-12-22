What's New?- Happenings in the Hudson Valley

Keeping Farms in Orange County and new Alzheimer research

The Orange County Land Trust (OCLT), based in Middletown, NY, has had a busy fall, including taking an active role in advocating for farmland protection, asking New York State to honor its contracts with local farmers and restore funding for the protection of farmland in the state budget. "Farm families promised state funding to protect their farmland for future generations have been left in financial limbo,” said Orange County Land Trust Executive Director Jim Delaune.



Delaune said that farm families often build their business plan around farmland protection funding, reinvesting the money into buying equipment and building barns. These funds also enable future generations to remain farming. "Without this economic investment in our farms, many will fail to make the transition from one generation to the next, and risk being bought up for development," he said.

According to Ethan Winter, New York conservation manager for the Land Trust Alliance, New York State's farmland protection program saves farm jobs and keeps valuable farmland in production. He said the program also enables farmers to reinvest in their enterprise and reduce debt, as well as provide healthy, locally produced foods.



Hudson Valley Life will be taking an in depth look at farming in the Valley this spring. Meanwhile, help OCLT and your local farmer by purchasing the OCLT 2011 calendar. This year's calendar again features the award-winning photography of Sugar Loaf artist Nick Zungoli, with orangecountylandtrust.org.



Hudson Valley Alzheimer’s Association pleased with research renewal



The Foundation for the National Institutes of Health announced recently that the National Institutes of Health’s Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI) — the largest public-private partnership in Alzheimer’s disease research — has been renewed for an additional five years.



The aim of the study expansion is to gain new insights into the onset and progression of Alzheimer’s disease, with the goal of improving clinical trial design and aiding drug development. We asked Elaine Sproat, the president & CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association, Hudson Valley/ Rockland/ Westchester, NY Chapter, to explain the significance of the renewal for Hudson Valley Life readers.

“We’re very pleased to see a re-investment in this research study. One of our most notable partnerships is with the National Institute on Aging (NIA), the primary federal Alzheimer research agency within our National Institutes of Health. The Association has worked closely with the NIA since our founding in 1980. We have collaborated in funding and recruiting participants for several flagship clinical trials, including the Alzheimer’s Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI).



Over the last 15 years, scientists have made enormous strides in understanding how Alzheimer’s disease affects the brain. Currently, the drugs available for the treatment of Alzheimer’s only temporarily improve the symptoms of the disease; they do not stop the damage to brain cells that causes Alzheimer's to progress. But scientists believe that in the near future, therapies and treatments that slow or stop the progression of the disease will be available through more research.



The Alzheimer’s Association has been involved in every major advancement in Alzheimer research since the 1980s and is a leader in the global fight for a world without Alzheimer’s. We are the largest private, nonprofit funder of Alzheimer research. Over the life of our International Research Grants Program, we have awarded in excess of $279 million to more than 1,900 projects. The Alzheimer’s Association’s work has resulted in bringing research on chronic brain inflammation into the mainstream of Alzheimer research.



Clinical trials are key.



Without trials, there can be no better treatments, no prevention and no cure for Alzheimer’s disease. At least 50,000 volunteers, both with and without Alzheimer’s disease, are urgently needed for more than 100 actively enrolling clinical trials about Alzheimer’s and related dementias.

In July, the Alzheimer’s Association launched TrialMatch, a service that lets you search for clinical trials in your area and narrows results to those trials where there is a reasonable chance to be accepted for enrollment. There are several clinical trials taking place in our region. As part of a clinical trial, a person with Alzheimer’s (or a healthy volunteer) can help move research forward. Participation has the potential to help both the individual participant and other individuals who have Alzheimer’s or are at risk of developing it.”

TrialMatch is a free service. For consultation, interested individuals can call 1-800-272-3900, or visit alz.org/trialmatch. View the research information at alz.org/research.